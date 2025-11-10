Seminole Real Estate Fund Buys Denver Apartment Complex for $125.6M

DENVER — Seminole Real Estate Fund has acquired Raleigh at Sloan’s Lake, a multifamily community in Denver, from Hines for $125.6 million, or approximately $504,417 per unit. Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Delivered in 2020, Raleigh at Sloan’s Lake features 249 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 994 square feet. The residences offer stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, floor-to-ceiling windows and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include the Sky Lounge rooftop patio and lounge, a dining room and full kitchen, as well as a resort-style pool and fitness center, coworking spaces and a pet spa.

Additionally, the property features 4,192 square feet of ground-floor retail space, which is fully leased to Livewell Animal Hospital.