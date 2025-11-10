Monday, November 10, 2025
Located in Denver, Raleigh at Sloan’s Lake offers 249 apartments, a Sky Lounge rooftop patio and lounge, a pool and fitness center, as well as 4,192 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Photo credit: F4D Studio)
Seminole Real Estate Fund Buys Denver Apartment Complex for $125.6M

by Amy Works

DENVER — Seminole Real Estate Fund has acquired Raleigh at Sloan’s Lake, a multifamily community in Denver, from Hines for $125.6 million, or approximately $504,417 per unit. Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Delivered in 2020, Raleigh at Sloan’s Lake features 249 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 994 square feet. The residences offer stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, floor-to-ceiling windows and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include the Sky Lounge rooftop patio and lounge, a dining room and full kitchen, as well as a resort-style pool and fitness center, coworking spaces and a pet spa.

Additionally, the property features 4,192 square feet of ground-floor retail space, which is fully leased to Livewell Animal Hospital.

