WARWICK, R.I. — A joint venture between Boston-based Sendero Capital and alternative asset manager Angelo Gordon has purchased a 30,000-square-foot medical office building in Warwick, located just south of Providence. Neurology practice NeuroHealth serves as the building’s anchor tenant, occupying about 40 percent of the space, with the remainder fully leased to three different tenants. Mindy Berman, Anthony Sardo and Landon Weaver of JLL represented the joint venture in the transaction.