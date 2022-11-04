Sendero Cross, WindRidge to Develop 25-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Kerrville, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

KERRVILLE, TEXAS — A partnership between two Dallas-based firms, Sendero Cross Capital and WindRidge Real Estate, will develop Tivy Commons, a 25-acre mixed-use project that will be located about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio in Kerrville. The name derives from the site formerly housing Tivy Middle School and High School before closing in 2021, though sections of the original gym floor have been preserved by the Kerrville Independent School District. Plans for Tivy Commons are still being finalized, but the development team expects the multifamily component to comprise 250 to 300 units and the retail/restaurant component to comprise 150,000 to 200,000 square feet. Potential hotel and entertainment uses are also being explored. Demolitions of existing structures on the site are underway and expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023. At that time, construction of retail pad sites will commence, with the groundbreaking of retail boxes and multifamily buildings to follow later that year.