REBusinessOnline

Senior Living Investment Brokerage Negotiates Sale of Two Communities in Montana, Wyoming

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Montana, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western, Wyoming

Brookdale-Great-Falls

Brookdale Senior Living in Great Falls, Mont., features a mix of independent and assisted living units for seniors.

CODY, WY., AND GREAT FALLS, MONT. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of two assisted living communities, located in Cody and Great Falls. The portfolio totals 107 units of assisted living and independent living.

The buyer is an Oregon-based regional owner-operator familiar with the region. The seller and price were not disclosed.

Bradley Clousing, Jason Punzel and Jeff Binder of SLIB handled the transactions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  