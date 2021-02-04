Senior Living Investment Brokerage Negotiates Sale of Two Communities in Montana, Wyoming

Brookdale Senior Living in Great Falls, Mont., features a mix of independent and assisted living units for seniors.

CODY, WY., AND GREAT FALLS, MONT. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of two assisted living communities, located in Cody and Great Falls. The portfolio totals 107 units of assisted living and independent living.

The buyer is an Oregon-based regional owner-operator familiar with the region. The seller and price were not disclosed.

Bradley Clousing, Jason Punzel and Jeff Binder of SLIB handled the transactions.