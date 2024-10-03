Thursday, October 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Avocet-Playa-Vista-Los-Angeles-CA
Avocet Playa Vista offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and integrated healthcare, including rehabilitative therapies.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Senior Resource Group Acquires, Rebrands 199-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Senior Resources Group (SRG) has purchased Fountainview at Gonda, a seniors housing community in the Playa Vista submarket of Los Angeles, from Los Angeles Jewish Health (LAJHealth) for an undisclosed price. In conjunction with the acquisition, SRG has renamed the property Avocet Playa Vista.

A continuing-care retirement community (CCRC), the 199-residence Avocet Playa Vista offers 175 independent living, 12 assisted living and 12 memory care units. Built in 2017 and designed by Gensler, Avocet Playa Vista residences are part of the Playa Vista homeowners association, enabling access to a full-service community with a full-service restaurant, bar/bistro, performing arts theatre, arts center, indoor pool and fitness center, mind and body programs, cultural events and onsite rehabilitative health care.

SRG is committed to maintaining the Jewish values foundational to the community and its residents.

You may also like

Berkadia Brokers $14.5M Sale of Metro Charlotte Townhome...

SRS Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Strip Retail Center...

Muroff Hospitality Group Arranges $15.5M Sale of Fire...

Capital 360, Barings Sell 2,460-Unit Extra Space Storage...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.5M Sale of Retail...

Banner Real Estate Group Launches Denver-Based Banner Industrial...

KPR Centers Enters Denver Retail Market, Buys 210,000...

Miramar Acquisitions Buys IOS Facility in Central San...

Annex Group to Build $82M Affordable Housing Community...