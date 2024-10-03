Senior Resource Group Acquires, Rebrands 199-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Senior Resources Group (SRG) has purchased Fountainview at Gonda, a seniors housing community in the Playa Vista submarket of Los Angeles, from Los Angeles Jewish Health (LAJHealth) for an undisclosed price. In conjunction with the acquisition, SRG has renamed the property Avocet Playa Vista.

A continuing-care retirement community (CCRC), the 199-residence Avocet Playa Vista offers 175 independent living, 12 assisted living and 12 memory care units. Built in 2017 and designed by Gensler, Avocet Playa Vista residences are part of the Playa Vista homeowners association, enabling access to a full-service community with a full-service restaurant, bar/bistro, performing arts theatre, arts center, indoor pool and fitness center, mind and body programs, cultural events and onsite rehabilitative health care.

SRG is committed to maintaining the Jewish values foundational to the community and its residents.