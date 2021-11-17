Sensient Signs 300,481 SF Industrial Lease in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Sensient Technologies Corp. has signed a 300,481-square-foot industrial lease at 255 Logistics Center in St. Louis. The company manufactures colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient is leasing space currently occupied by Medline Industries, which is terminating its lease early and moving to a self-developed facility elsewhere in the market. The buildout for Sensient will include reconfiguring office space, the addition of locker rooms, dock upgrades and the installation of additional electric service and new lighting fixtures. SparrowHawk LLC owns the building, which was constructed in 2008. Patrick Reilly and Dave Branding of JLL represented SparrowHawk in the lease transaction. Matt Eastin of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sensient.