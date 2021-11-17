REBusinessOnline

Sensient Signs 300,481 SF Industrial Lease in St. Louis

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Missouri

SparrowHawk owns the building, which is located at 255 Logistics Center.

ST. LOUIS — Sensient Technologies Corp. has signed a 300,481-square-foot industrial lease at 255 Logistics Center in St. Louis. The company manufactures colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient is leasing space currently occupied by Medline Industries, which is terminating its lease early and moving to a self-developed facility elsewhere in the market. The buildout for Sensient will include reconfiguring office space, the addition of locker rooms, dock upgrades and the installation of additional electric service and new lighting fixtures. SparrowHawk LLC owns the building, which was constructed in 2008. Patrick Reilly and Dave Branding of JLL represented SparrowHawk in the lease transaction. Matt Eastin of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sensient.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  