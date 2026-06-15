Sentinel Acquires 297-Unit Luxury Apartment Community Near D.C.

POTOMAC, MD. — Sentinel Real Estate has acquired The Perry, a 297-unit, luxury apartment community located in Potomac, approximately 10 miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C. The seller requested anonymity, and the sales price was also not disclosed.

Completed in 2016, The Perry spans two buildings and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 767 to 1,127 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the complex include a swimming pool with a sun deck, an outdoor entertainment space with dining and grilling areas, a clubroom with a catering kitchen, fitness center, Zen garden, private conference room, business center, entertainment lounge, fenced dog park, dog grooming spa and 8,610 square feet of ground-floor retail space.