Sentinel Acquires 404-Unit Apartment Complex in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has acquired Lexington Farms Apartments in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. The 404-unit, garden-style apartment complex was originally constructed in 1997. Units average 972 square feet. Two-thirds of the units were recently updated, and Sentinel intends to renovate the remaining units. Amenities include a lounge area, coffee bar, two pools, tennis court, fitness center, dog park and barbecue area. The seller and sales price were not provided.

