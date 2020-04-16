Sentinel Net Lease Acquires Amazon Customer Service Center in West Virginia for $16.9M
HUNTINGTON, W.VA. — Sentinel Net Lease has acquired a 68,693-square-foot Amazon Customer Service Center in Huntington for $16.9 million. An affiliate of Lexington Realty Trust sold the office property, which spans 7.9 acres within Kinetic Park. Amazon has seven years remaining on its lease, as well as four five-year renewal options, according to CBRE. The 105-acre park is situated four miles south of downtown Huntington. According to public records, Wesbanco Bank Inc. provided an $11.8 million acquisition loan to the buyer. Will Pike of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction, and Matson Kane and Teddy Leonard of Sands Investment Group represented the buyer.
