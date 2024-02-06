Sentinel Net Lease Sells 268,413 SF Chase Operations Center in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Sentinel Net Lease has sold the Chase Operations Center, a 268,413-square-foot office building in Springfield, a city in southwest Missouri. The sales price was undisclosed. A local healthcare operator purchased the property. Holding the asset for less than two years, Sentinel generated an internal rate of return of 45 percent and produced a return on invested capital of 1.9 times. The sale marks one of the most profitable office transactions nationwide over the past several years, according to Sentinel. Ross Murray of R.B. Murray Co. brokered the transaction.