Sentinel Peak Acquires 272-Unit Lakebridge Apartments in North Houston

Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Lakebridge Apartments in Houston totals 272 units. The property was built in 1984 and expanded in 2001.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Sentinel Peak Capital Partners has acquired Lakebridge Apartments, a 272-unit multifamily community in North Houston. The property was originally built on 13.2 acres in 1984 and was expanded in 2001. Units average 896 square feet, and all ground-floor residences were recently renovated. Amenities include a pool, lake access, clubhouse, fitness center and 538 covered parking spaces. Chip Nash, Bob Heard, Greg Austin, Chris Young, Joey Rippel, Chris Curry and Todd Marix of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Campbell Roche and James Brolan of JLL arranged floating-rate acquisition financing through Voya Investment Management on behalf of Sentinel Peak.

