Sentinel Real Estate Acquires 268-Unit Retreat at Cinco Ranch Apartments in Katy, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — New York City-based investment firm Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has acquired The Retreat at Cinco Ranch, a 268-unit apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Built in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 943 square feet. Interiors feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, a playground, resident lounge with a kitchen and coffee bar and a business center. The seller was not disclosed.