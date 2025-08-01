Friday, August 1, 2025
The Venue at Orange in Redlands, Calif., offers 328 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, business center and coworking spaces.
Sentinel Real Estate Acquires 328-Unit Apartment Community in Redlands, California

by Amy Works

REDLANDS, CALIF. — Sentinel Real Estate has purchased The Venue at Orange, an apartment community in Redlands, approximately 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2023, the 328-unit, garden-style property is comprised of seven buildings including six residential structures and a mixed-use community clubhouse. The Venue on Orange offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units featuring nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washers and dryers, fully equipped kitchens with islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.

Community amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio and spin room, a lounge and game room, chef’s kitchen and a coffee bar. Additionally, residents have access to a business center with private and open coworking spaces, a media room, grilling areas, EV charging stations and automated package lockers with controlled access via gated community entry.

