REBusinessOnline

Sentinel Real Estate Buys 164-Unit Multifamily Property in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — New York City-based Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has purchased Third Rail Lofts, a 164-unit multifamily property in downtown Dallas that also houses three retail spaces. The three-building complex features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool, bowling alley, billiards room, movie theater, wine tasting room, outdoor bar with a grilling area and a private dog walk. Sentinel plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the community as Main 3 Downtown.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  