Sentinel Real Estate Buys 164-Unit Multifamily Property in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — New York City-based Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has purchased Third Rail Lofts, a 164-unit multifamily property in downtown Dallas that also houses three retail spaces. The three-building complex features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool, bowling alley, billiards room, movie theater, wine tasting room, outdoor bar with a grilling area and a private dog walk. Sentinel plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the community as Main 3 Downtown.