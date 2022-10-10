Sentinel Real Estate Buys 331-Unit Debbie Lane Flats Apartments in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — New York City-based investment firm Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has purchased Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit apartment community in Arlington. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 895 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, smart thermostats and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, cybercafé, outdoor grilling areas, a business center, community kitchen, dog park, package lockers and valet dry cleaning service. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
