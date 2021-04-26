Sentinel Real Estate Purchases Miami Beach Multifamily Portfolio for $96.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has purchased a 452-unit multifamily portfolio in Miami Beach for $96.6 million. The portfolio includes a total of 30 individual properties, 25 of which are located in the heart of South Beach, with the other five located in the submarket of Bay Harbor in north Miami Beach. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Boardwalk Properties, in the transaction.

Located between 7th and 16th Streets, the South Beach properties are close to Lincoln Road, Ocean Drive, Collins and Washington Avenues and the Miami Beach Convention Center. The Bay Harbor properties are located on East Bay Harbor Drive, which runs along the eastern waterfront of Bay Harbor Island across from the Miami Beach peninsula and Bal Harbor.

The previous ownership had invested approximately $10 million into the structures within the portfolio over the last six years. In acquiring the assets, Sentinel intends to capitalize on the opportunity to upgrade the interiors to feature high-quality finishes, and drive up rent growth. The portfolio will be rebranded as Helios Apartments Miami Beach.

Sentinel Real Estate Corp. is an independently owned real estate investment management firm based in New York City.