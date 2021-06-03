Sentinel Real Estate Sells 276-Unit Apartment Property in Scottsdale to Sunroad Enterprises

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

The Paragon at Kierland in Scottsdale, Ariz., features 276 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and resident clubhouse.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Sentinel Real Estate Corp. has completed the disposition of The Paragon at Kierland in Scottsdale to San Diego-based Sunroad Enterprises for an undisclosed price.

CBRE’s Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 2000, The Paragon at Kierland features 276 apartments, a lagoon-style swimming pool with private cabanas, an outdoor kitchen area with TV and fire pit, a fitness center and a resident clubhouse.