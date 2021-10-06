Sentral Completes 409-Unit Multifamily Community at Star Metals Development in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 1050 Howell Mill Road, Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals is a 409-unit community that offers a flexible living model in which residents and guests can live at the property for any period of time.

ATLANTA — Sentral has completed Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. Located at 1050 Howell Mill Road, Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals is a 409-unit community that offers a flexible living model in which residents and guests can live at the property for any period of time from one month to several years.

The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans that come either unfurnished or furnished. Community amenities include a curated year-round events calendar, rooftop pool and grilling area, fitness center, dog spa, networking café and various indoor and outdoor coworking spaces. Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals features food and beverage offerings including Prevail Coffee; Savi Provisions, a specialty grocer; Wagamama, a UK- based pan-Asian restaurant chain; and Sweetgreen, the fast-casual salad chain.

Starting in 2022, qualifying residents at Sentral West Midtown will be able to use Sentral’s homesharing service, which will allow residents to rent out their apartments with short-term stays with a two-night minimum. Sentral will handle all homesharing logistics, including housekeeping, photography, insurance and 24-hour service. The homesharing program will enable residents to offset 25 percent or more of their total rent while they travel.

Located on both sides of Howell Mill Road at 11th Street, Sentral West Midtown is part of the $350 million mixed-use Star Metals Atlanta. Spearheaded by The Allen Morris Co., the mixed-use development includes Star Metals Offices, a 267,000-square-foot office building with 40,000 square feet of retail and showroom space, and Star Metals Hotel, a 176-key boutique hotel.

Sentral West Midtown at Star Metals joins Sentral’s other communities in its portfolio, including Sentral Union Station in Denver, Sentral Michigan Avenue in Chicago and Sentral Wynwood in Miami.