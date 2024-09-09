Sentral to Operate 361-Unit Everett Residential Tower at Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Residential hospitality operator Sentral has been selected by master developer Southwest Value Partners to manage The Everett, the first of two residential towers to be developed at Nashville Yards, a 19-acre mixed-use project currently underway in Nashville. Amenities at the tower, which totals 361 units in one- and two-bedroom layouts, will include a third-floor deck with a pool, spa, lounge and grilling stations; a pet wash and dog park; fitness center and yoga area; game room; resident bar and coworking space. Move-ins at The Everett are scheduled to begin in December.

Upon completion, Nashville Yards will also feature a 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville hotel, concert venue, office buildings and retail and restaurant space, as well as plazas, courtyards and green spaces.