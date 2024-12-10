SENTRE Acquires 322,070 SF Industrial Property in Tolleson, Arizona from Brennan Investment Group

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — San Diego-based SENTRE has purchased a freestanding industrial asset located at 7980-7990 W. Buckeye Road in Tolleson, approximately 12 miles west of Phoenix. Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group sold the property for $48.8 million.

Situated on more than 15 acres, the 322,070-square-foot facility was originally built in 1988 and expanded in 2010. The asset features a clear height of 35 feet, ample loading and heavy power.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group represented the seller in the transaction.