7980-7990-W-Buckeye-Rd-Tolleson-AZ
Located at 7980-7990 W. Buckeye Road in Tolleson, Ariz., the freestanding property offers 322,070 square feet of industrial space.
SENTRE Acquires 322,070 SF Industrial Property in Tolleson, Arizona from Brennan Investment Group

by Amy Works

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — San Diego-based SENTRE has purchased a freestanding industrial asset located at 7980-7990 W. Buckeye Road in Tolleson, approximately 12 miles west of Phoenix. Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group sold the property for $48.8 million.

Situated on more than 15 acres, the 322,070-square-foot facility was originally built in 1988 and expanded in 2010. The asset features a clear height of 35 feet, ample loading and heavy power.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group represented the seller in the transaction.

