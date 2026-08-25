Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2840-Loker-Ave-E-Carlsbad-CA
Glanbia Nutritionals occupies the 104,298-square-foot industrial facility at 2840 Loker Ave. East in Carlsbad, Calif. (Photo credit: Dan Kirksey)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

SENTRE Acquires Industrial Property in Carlsbad, California for $26.6M

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — SENTRE has purchased 2840 Loker Avenue East, an industrial facility in the Southern California city of Carlsbad, from Bixby Capital Management and LaSalle Investment Management for $26.6 million. Hunter Rowe, Michael Longo, Barbara Perriet and Matt Carlson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Additionally, CBRE’s Scott Peterson and Michael Kolcum arranged acquisition financing for the buyer, while CBRE’s Roger Carlson, Dennis Visser and Blake Wilson provided leasing advisory services for the property.

Situated on 6.2 acres within Carlsbad Technology Center, the 104,298-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to Glanbia Nutritionals, a global nutrition and performance products company. Completed in 1998, the building has served as a key operational and logistics hub for Glanbia Nutritionals for nearly 25 years and features 13 dock-high loading doors, two grade-level doors and 4,000 amps of power.

You may also like

Cooking Oil Importer Signs 100,002 SF Industrial Lease...

Elevation Land Co., Crow Holdings Capital Complete Phase...

Burnham-Ward Properties Buys Retail Center in Tustin, California,...

Colliers Brokers $11.3M Sale of Kellogg Square Retail...

Sword Industrial Partners Acquires 1MSF Portfolio in Tulsa

Atlantic Pacific Buys 288-Unit Apartment Complex in Schertz,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 26,494 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.6M Sale of Missouri...

Podmajersky to Build 12,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility...