SENTRE Acquires Industrial Property in Carlsbad, California for $26.6M

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — SENTRE has purchased 2840 Loker Avenue East, an industrial facility in the Southern California city of Carlsbad, from Bixby Capital Management and LaSalle Investment Management for $26.6 million. Hunter Rowe, Michael Longo, Barbara Perriet and Matt Carlson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Additionally, CBRE’s Scott Peterson and Michael Kolcum arranged acquisition financing for the buyer, while CBRE’s Roger Carlson, Dennis Visser and Blake Wilson provided leasing advisory services for the property.

Situated on 6.2 acres within Carlsbad Technology Center, the 104,298-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to Glanbia Nutritionals, a global nutrition and performance products company. Completed in 1998, the building has served as a key operational and logistics hub for Glanbia Nutritionals for nearly 25 years and features 13 dock-high loading doors, two grade-level doors and 4,000 amps of power.