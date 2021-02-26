Sentre Acquires Rancho Bernardo Vista Industrial Facility in San Diego for $50M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located in San Diego, Rancho Bernardo Vista features 141,518 square feet of last-mile distribution and warehouse space. (Photo credit: James Brady, Brady Architectural Photography)

SAN DIEGO — Sentre has purchased Rancho Bernardo Vista, a newly constructed Class A industrial facility situated on 10 acres at 16915 Via Del Campo in San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo area. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $50 million.

Delivered last year, the core industrial distribution property features 141,518 square feet of industrial space, including 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR fire protection system, deep truck court, 36 dock doors, four grade-level doors, mezzanine space and ample vehicle parking. The property was fully leased to the largest e-commerce company in the world prior to completion and will serve as a mission-critical, last-mile facility for the credit tenant.

Bob Prendergast, Lynn LaChapelle and Sach Kirpalani of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Aldon Cole and Bradley Vansant of JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team arranged $26 million in fixed-rate, financing with a seven-year term through a publicly traded life insurance company for the buyer. Jay Alexander and Andy Irwin of JLL represented the developer in its lease negotiations.