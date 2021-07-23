REBusinessOnline

Sentre Buys Temecula Heights Industrial Facility in California for $40.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Temecula-Heights-Temecula-CA

Temecula Heights in Temecula, Calif., features 229,000 square feet of industrial space. (Photo courtesy of CoStar)

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Sentre has purchased Temecula Heights, an industrial property located at 42301 Zevo Drive in Temecula, for $40.7 million, or $178 per square foot. The name of the seller was not released.

Constructed in 1998 on 11 acres, Temecula Heights features 229,000 square feet of industrial space, 26-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers and 27 dock doors. At the time of sale, the property was 84 percent leased to a Fortune 100 medical product company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews