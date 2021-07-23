Sentre Buys Temecula Heights Industrial Facility in California for $40.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Temecula Heights in Temecula, Calif., features 229,000 square feet of industrial space. (Photo courtesy of CoStar)

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Sentre has purchased Temecula Heights, an industrial property located at 42301 Zevo Drive in Temecula, for $40.7 million, or $178 per square foot. The name of the seller was not released.

Constructed in 1998 on 11 acres, Temecula Heights features 229,000 square feet of industrial space, 26-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers and 27 dock doors. At the time of sale, the property was 84 percent leased to a Fortune 100 medical product company.