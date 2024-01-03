Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Carriages-Fairwood-Downs-Renton-WA
The Carriages at Fairwood Downs in Renton, Wash., features 400 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, averaging 1,093 square feet.
Sequoia Equities Sells 400-Unit The Carriages at Fairwood Downs in Renton, Washington

by Amy Works

RENTON, WASH. — Sequoia Equities Inc. has completed the disposition of The Carriages at Fairwood Downs, a multifamily community in Renton, approximately 12 miles southeast of downtown Seattle. The price and buyer were not disclosed.

Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest multifamily team represented the sellers in the transaction.

Built in 1988, The Carriages at Fairwood Downs features 37 residential buildings with 400 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, averaging 1,093 square feet. Additionally, the property offers 196 townhomes. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool and spa; movie theater; cabana with barbecues and fire pits; dog park; sauna; fitness center; and resident clubhouse.

The property is situated on 28.5 acres at 15030 SE 179th St.

