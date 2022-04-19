Serac Capital Partners Acquires Office Project in Cary, North Carolina for $19.3M
CARY, N.C. — Houston-based Serac Capital Partners has acquired 500 Gregson, a 106,047-square-foot office building in Cary, for $19.3 million. Ben Kilgore of CBRE represented the seller, Boston-based Albany Road Partners, in the transaction. Bill Dampier of Independent Financial provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the sale.
The single-story building was originally a build-to-suit for American Airlines. The property is now 93 percent occupied by multiple tenants, including American Airlines.
500 Gregson is situated within MacGregor Park, a 108-acre business park with about 1 million square feet of office space. The park is about 97 percent occupied to public and private companies, including LORD Corp., ABB and Siemens.
