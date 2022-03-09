REBusinessOnline

Serena & Lily Signs 1.1 MSF Industrial Lease at Georgia International Trade Center Near Savannah

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

RINCON, GA. — Serena & Lily, a Sausalito, Calif.-based home goods and furnishings retailer, has signed a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial lease at Georgia International Trade Center in Rincon, about 14.5 miles from Savannah. Stephen Ezelle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group in the leasing transaction. Brett Chambliss and Craig Hagglund from Lee & Associates represented Serena & Lily in the lease transaction.

The retailer will occupy the entirety of Building 2C when construction is completed at the end of this month. The company will use the building as its distribution hub to improve its logistical capabilities. Other tenants at Georgia International Trade Center include Pacific Cycle, Shaw Industries, Lowe’s, Sunland Logistics Solutions and Dukal Corp.

Two additional buildings at the Georgia International Trade Center, 3A and 3B, are fully preleased and are currently under construction. These two buildings feature 2.7 million square feet in total. The final building, 4A, features 773,200 square feet and is scheduled to deliver in early 2023.

Stonemont Financial Group has invested more than $300 million for the development at Georgia International Trade Center. The firm is developing the project in conjunction with Chesterfield and The Davis Cos. Omega Construction has served as general contractor for all the park’s current buildings.

