Serendipity Labs to Open 20,372 SF Coworking Office in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, South Carolina, Southeast

Serendipity Labs will feature offices, meeting and focus rooms, retreats for nursing mothers, prayer and meditation, and a work lounge.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Serendipity Labs will open a 20,372-square-foot coworking space within Portside at Ferry Wharf by the end of this month. The developer and landlord is Atlanta-based Holder Properties. The building is situated at 75 Port City Landing, five miles north of downtown Charleston and along Cooper River. The office space will have COVID-19 guidelines in place, including touchless check-in and registration. Serendipity Labs will feature offices, meeting and focus rooms, retreats for nursing mothers, prayer and meditation, and a work lounge, each with their own air ducts. Kristie Roe of Colliers International | South Carolina represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Rye, N.Y.-based Serendipity Labs operates more than 35 locations in 19 states.

