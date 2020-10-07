Serendipity Labs to Open 20,372 SF Coworking Office in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Serendipity Labs will feature offices, meeting and focus rooms, retreats for nursing mothers, prayer and meditation, and a work lounge.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Serendipity Labs will open a 20,372-square-foot coworking space within Portside at Ferry Wharf by the end of this month. The developer and landlord is Atlanta-based Holder Properties. The building is situated at 75 Port City Landing, five miles north of downtown Charleston and along Cooper River. The office space will have COVID-19 guidelines in place, including touchless check-in and registration. Serendipity Labs will feature offices, meeting and focus rooms, retreats for nursing mothers, prayer and meditation, and a work lounge, each with their own air ducts. Kristie Roe of Colliers International | South Carolina represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Rye, N.Y.-based Serendipity Labs operates more than 35 locations in 19 states.