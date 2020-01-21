Serendipity Labs to Open 23,000 SF Coworking Office in Marlton, New Jersey

The coworking office will occupy the entire 3rd floor at 50 Lake Center Executive Park.

MARLTON, N.J. — Flexible workspace provider Serendipity Labs will open a 23,000-square-foot coworking office space in Marlton, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. The space will occupy the entire third floor at 50 Lake Center Executive Park, a 76,359-square-foot office building owned by Twenty Lake Holdings. The space is slated to open in the third quarter.