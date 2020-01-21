REBusinessOnline

Serendipity Labs to Open 23,000 SF Coworking Office in Marlton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

serendipity-labs

The coworking office will occupy the entire 3rd floor at 50 Lake Center Executive Park.

MARLTON, N.J. — Flexible workspace provider Serendipity Labs will open a 23,000-square-foot coworking office space in Marlton, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. The space will occupy the entire third floor at 50 Lake Center Executive Park, a 76,359-square-foot office building owned by Twenty Lake Holdings. The space is slated to open in the third quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020