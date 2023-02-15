REBusinessOnline

Serendipity Labs to Open 41,000 SF Flexible Office Space in Midtown Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Serendipity Labs, a provider of flexible workspace solutions, will open a 41,000-square-foot space at 205 East 42nd Street, a 532,000-square-foot building in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 10 years. The space encompasses three floors and can support up to 450 desks and 100 people. Robert Becker and Lauren Ferrentino internally represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, in the lease negotiations. Michael Berman of JLL represented Serendipity Labs. An opening date was not disclosed.





