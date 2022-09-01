Serendipity Labs to Open Flexible Office Suites at L&C Tower in Nashville, Taps Stream Realty to Lease

Serendipity Labs is bringing its flexible office program to L&C Tower, an office building in downtown Nashville. Pictured is a representative photo of a Serendipity Labs space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Serendipity Labs, a flexible and coworking operator based in New York, plans to open and operate customizable office suites and supporting services at L&C Tower, an office building located at 159 4th Ave. N in downtown Nashville. The firm will bring two team speculative suites on the second floor spanning 4,800 and 5,800 square feet, which can house 24 and 29 employees, respectively. Additionally, Serendipity Labs will open a traditional office space spanning 10,500 square feet on the third floor that will offer a dedicated café space, several meeting rooms and work-lounge areas that can accommodate 100-plus employees.

These spaces can support entrepreneurs looking for a single office or companies and teams looking for flexible and collaborative spaces. Tenants will also be able to access L&C Tower’s existing amenities, including concierge services, a fitness center, conference facilities and a private room with a Main Distribution Frame for secure Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, Serendipity Labs has selected Stream Realty Partners as its exclusive brokerage partner to help lease these spaces. Multiple spaces are available with month-to-month terms for up to 24 months.