The new tenants joining Esplanade at Aventura will occupy approximately 55,000 square feet.
Seritage Growth Signs 17 New Tenants at Esplanade at Aventura in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

AVENTURA, FLA. — Seritage Growth Properties, a REIT created by Sears Holdings in 2015, has signed leases with 17 new tenants at Esplanade at Aventura, its 215,000-square-foot mixed-use development located in the northeastern Miami suburb of Aventura. Retail and restaurant concepts including The Salty Donut, If So, Chip City and The Shade Store recently opened at the property, while Tremble, Bank of America and Hästens will open this summer.

Pura Vida Miami, Salt & Straw, Starbucks Coffee, Wairua Beauty and Next Health are expected to open this fall. Additional stores that will be arriving later in the year include 7th Avenue, Lola + The Boys, The Keys Co. and Anatomy Fitness. Lastly, Feulard Aesthetic Lab plans to open in spring 2026. The new tenants will occupy approximately 55,000 square feet at the development.

Completed in 2023 and located adjacent to Aventura Mall, Esplanade at Aventura features more than 40 retail, dining and entertainment options, including Pinstripes and The LEGO Store. The project also includes healthcare tenants like One Medical and CCRM Fertility, as well as coworking operator Industrious.

