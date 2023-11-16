Thursday, November 16, 2023
Zilber Property Group developed the facility at 200 Innovation Drive.
Serta Simmons Bedding Opens 500,000 SF Manufacturing Plant in Janesville, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) has opened a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Janesville, a city in southern Wisconsin. The facility will produce mattresses and other bedding products under the Serta, Beautyrest and Simmons brands. The plant will be responsible for more than 300 jobs in the local economy, and SSB expects to create additional jobs at the plant over the next few years. Located at 200 Innovation Drive and developed by Zilber Property Group, the new facility consolidates two Rock County plants that were located in Beloit and Janesville. The plant is one of 18 manufacturing plants across the U.S. and Canada operated by SSB. An additional five Serta plants in the U.S. are operated by licensing partners.

