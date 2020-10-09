Service Properties Trust Terminates Management Agreements for 122 Marriott Hotels

NEWTON, MASS. — Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC), a hospitality management firm based in metro Boston, has terminated its management agreements with Marriott International (NYSE: MAR) for 122 hotels. Pursuant to its agreement with Marriott, Service Properties Trust is selling 24 of the 122 Marriott-branded hotels, including eight TownePlace Suites hotels totaling 834 rooms; 13 Courtyard by Marriott hotels totaling 1,813 rooms; and three Residence Inn hotels totaling 342 rooms. The eight TownePlace hotels are scattered across four states and will be sold for $45.3 million, and the 16 Courtyard and Residence Inn hotels feature locations across nine states and will be sold for $107.8 million. The majority (89) of the other hotels will be transferred to Sonesta on January 31, 2021 and operated under Sonesta’s various brands moving forward.