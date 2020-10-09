REBusinessOnline

Service Properties Trust Terminates Management Agreements for 122 Marriott Hotels

Posted on by in Company News, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

NEWTON, MASS. — Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC), a hospitality management firm based in metro Boston, has terminated its management agreements with Marriott International (NYSE: MAR) for 122 hotels. Pursuant to its agreement with Marriott, Service Properties Trust is selling 24 of the 122 Marriott-branded hotels, including eight TownePlace Suites hotels totaling 834 rooms; 13 Courtyard by Marriott hotels totaling 1,813 rooms; and three Residence Inn hotels totaling 342 rooms. The eight TownePlace hotels are scattered across four states and will be sold for $45.3 million, and the 16 Courtyard and Residence Inn hotels feature locations across nine states and will be sold for $107.8 million. The majority (89) of the other hotels will be transferred to Sonesta on January 31, 2021 and operated under Sonesta’s various brands moving forward.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  