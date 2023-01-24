SETS Hybrid Training Signs 3,000 SF Retail Lease in Old Bridge, New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — SETS Hybrid Training, a fitness concept that offers customizable strength and conditioning programs, has signed a 3,000-square-foot retail lease at Route 9 Plaza in the Central New Jersey community of Old Bridge. Kendal Hand-Freda of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Justin Goodman of Sitar Realty Co. represented the tenant. Other tenants at the 26,000-square-foot center include AutoZone and Tots & Blocks Academy.