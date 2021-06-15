Seven-Building Multifamily Portfolio Trades Hands in St. Paul, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Pictured is 194 Summit Ave., which features 44 units.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — A seven-building multifamily portfolio totaling 174 units has traded hands in St. Paul for an undisclosed price. Live Green Apartments sold the brownstone buildings to a private investor. The properties range in size from 12 units to 44 units and were built from 1911 to the 1920s. Ted Abramson, Drew Rafshol, Keith Collins and Abe Appert of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the seller, which invested significant capital over the last several years to update roofs, windows, boilers, common areas and landscaping. Additionally, units and laundry areas received new flooring.