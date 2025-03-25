Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Seven Hills Realty Provides $18.5M Loan for Refinancing of Student Housing Property Near Baylor University

by Taylor Williams

WACO, TEXAS — Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN), an affiliate of Boston-based investment firm RMR Group, has provided an $18.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of LL Sams, a 271-bed student housing building that serves students at Baylor University in Waco. The building is adjacent to campus and houses one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness studio, resident clubhouse, package lockers and private study pods. JLL arranged the three-year loan on behalf of the borrower, California-based Shore to Shore Properties.

