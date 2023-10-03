Tuesday, October 3, 2023
The 130-room Home2 Suites by Hilton is located at 20001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Arranges $17.3M Recapitalization for Home2 Suites Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN) has arranged a $17.3 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan for the recapitalization of Home2 Suites by Hilton in Scottsdale. The borrower is a joint venture between Highgate and Rockpoint.

Located at 20001 N. Scottsdale Road, the recently constructed hotel features 130 guest rooms.

CBRE introduced SEVN’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, to the transaction. Tremont Realty Capital is an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR).

