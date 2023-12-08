Friday, December 8, 2023
SunCoast-Park-Hotel-Anaheim-CA
SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim features 174 guest rooms in Anaheim, California.
CaliforniaHospitalityLoansWestern

Seven Hills Realty Trust Arranges $29M Refinancing for SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim

by Amy Works

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN) has arranged a $29 million first mortgage floating rate bridge loan to refinance SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim, located at 1640 S. Clementine St. in Anaheim. The borrower is Irvine-based SunCoast Properties.

Part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, the select-service hotel features 174 guest rooms.

The loan has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. SEVN’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by Robert Douglas, which advised SunCoast Properties. Tremont Realty Capital is an affiliate of The RMR Group.

