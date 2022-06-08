Seven Hills Realty Trust Originates $31.5M Acquisition Loan for Michigan Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Summit Apartments in Farmington Hills includes 154 units.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH. — Seven Hills Realty Trust has originated a $31.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition and repositioning of Summit Apartments in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills. The 154-unit apartment community is situated along Summit Drive. Seven Hills funded an initial advance of roughly $28.5 million at closing with future advances of up to $3 million available for capital expenditures. The floating-rate loan features a three-year term. Q10|Lutz Financial Services arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Andover Real Estate Partners and M Group LLC. Seven Hills is a real estate finance company managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group.