BOISE, IDAHO — Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) has provided an $18 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to refinance Curtis Junction, a 112-unit apartment community in Boise. The loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options. Berkadia arranged the loan through Tremont Realty Capital, SEVN’s manager, on behalf of the borrower, Newport, Calif.-based RanchHarbor.