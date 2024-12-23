Seven New Retail Tenants Open at Eden Prairie Center in Suburban Twin Cities

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Seven new retail tenants have opened or are coming soon in 2025 at Eden Prairie Center, a 1.4 million-square-foot retail property in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie. JLL manages the asset, which features more than 100 shops and restaurants.

Now open seasonally, Northwoods Boutique offers seasonal products, including arts, crafts, handmade items, new and vintage décor, furniture, home décor and holiday décor. The 4,470-square-foot boutique is located on the lower level near Target and DSW.

The Makers Den is a one-stop shop offering 3D print products, services and design classes for all ages. The 1,581-square-foot print shop is owned and operated by former schoolteacher Phillip Sexton and is located on the upper level near AMC.

Gyu Mai Japanese BBQ/Ichiddo Ramen is a dual-concept Asian eatery. The 7,996-square-foot, street-front space will be divided into two restaurants on the lower level of the entertainment wing.

Miniso is a variety store chain that specializes in household and consumer goods, including cosmetics, stationary, toys and kitchenware. The Eden Prairie location, opening in January, will be the second franchise store in Minnesota at 3,530 square feet and located in the upper level of Center Court.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Co. Minneapolis is opening a recruiting and career center on the upper level near Kohl’s that will total 1,178 square feet.

The Game Show Studio is an immersive, entertainment experience where guests play Hollywood-inspired game shows. The 4,009-square-foot Eden Prairie location will be the second in Minnesota and will be located on the upper level of the entertainment wing.

Phenix Salon Suites offers salon suites, development tools and education to support independent beauty professionals as they operate their businesses. The 6,244-square-foot salon will feature 35 suites and will be the sixth Minnesota location upon its opening in summer 2025.