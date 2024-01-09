Seven New Tenants Join 92-Acre Fenton Development in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — Two new retailers and five office users have signed on to join the tenant roster at Fenton, a 92-acre mixed-use development in the Raleigh suburb of Cary. The nearly $1 billion development is co-owned by Hines and Columbia Development.

The new retailers, Brewery Bhavana and Vega Vitality, plan to open their locations at Fenton before the end of the year. Two other retailers opened in late 2023: Johnny Was and Rejuvenation. Bruce Koniver of Odyssey Retail Advisors is leading Fenton’s retail leasing, which is currently 94 percent committed.

The five companies that signed office leases at Fenton include Cushman & Wakefield, IPS, Prologis, AIMA and Surety Systems. The property’s office component currently spans 200,000 square feet, with future phases allowing up to 1 million square feet.