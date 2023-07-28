Friday, July 28, 2023
Seven New Tenants to Join Arsenal Yards in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Seven new tenants have committed to spaces at Arsenal Yards, a mixed-use development in Watertown, located roughly 10 miles outside Boston. Tea One Tea House, Skin Laundry, Restore Hyper Wellness and GNC have recently opened stores, and Blackbird Doughnuts is scheduled to open this fall. Chip City and Medium Rare have also signed leases at the development, with Chip City scheduled to open later this year. A partnership between Wilder Cos. and Boylston Properties owns Arsenal Yards.

