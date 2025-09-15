Monday, September 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
A mix of new retailers will join Coal Mountain Shops in Cumming, Ga., including Wingstop, barre3, Kumon and Smoothie King.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheast

Seven New Tenants to Join Coal Mountain Shops in Cumming, Georgia

by Abby Cox

CUMMING, GA. — Seven new tenants have signed leases to join Coal Mountain Shops, a 19,805-square-foot shopping center undergoing redevelopment in the Coal Mountain neighborhood of Cumming. Sam Krueger and Kaitlyn Schoerner of Franklin Street handled leasing efforts on behalf of the landlord, FrostPoint Capital, which purchased the center last May. Phase I of the redevelopment is now fully leased, with the new tenants including PNC Bank, Wingstop, barre3, Kumon, Smoothie King, The Bagel Hole and Shape Nails. Details of Phase II of the redevelopment project were not disclosed.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Auto...

Planet Fitness Opens 15,496 SF Location at Outlets...

Related Products Inks 4,800 SF Industrial Lease in...

JLL Negotiates $30M Sale of Lake City Distribution...

CGI+ Real Estate Sells 275-Unit Park Place Apartment...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 97,668 SF Flint’s Crossing...

Landmark, Manulife Investment Complete 833-Bed Student Housing Development...

Tanium Renews, Expands Office Lease at 555 Mangum...

EōS Fitness to Open 40,000 SF Gym at...