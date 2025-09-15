Seven New Tenants to Join Coal Mountain Shops in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, GA. — Seven new tenants have signed leases to join Coal Mountain Shops, a 19,805-square-foot shopping center undergoing redevelopment in the Coal Mountain neighborhood of Cumming. Sam Krueger and Kaitlyn Schoerner of Franklin Street handled leasing efforts on behalf of the landlord, FrostPoint Capital, which purchased the center last May. Phase I of the redevelopment is now fully leased, with the new tenants including PNC Bank, Wingstop, barre3, Kumon, Smoothie King, The Bagel Hole and Shape Nails. Details of Phase II of the redevelopment project were not disclosed.