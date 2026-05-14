Seven New Tenants to Open at Verrado Marketplace Shopping Center in Metro Phoenix

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Seven new tenants will open this month at Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot shopping center development located in Buckeye, approximately 35 miles outside Phoenix. The first wave of tenants includes Buckle, Ulta Beauty, Target, Bath & Body Works, Famous Footwear, Marshalls and HomeGoods.

Target, which spans 148,000 square feet, will be the first anchor tenant to open at Verrado Marketplace on May 17. The next wave of tenants will debut in June, including Einstein Bros. Bagels, Elite Shutters & Blinds, Great Clips, Pacific Dental Services, NextCare Urgent Care, Paramount Hair Extensions and CityVet, followed by Ross Dress for Less in mid-July.

Verrado Marketplace is projected to be fully open by January 2027 and will comprise more than 55 retailers, chef-driven restaurants and eateries, service-based tenants and the Harkins BackLot entertainment experience.