Seven Retail Tenants Ink Leases at 1.4 MSF Eden Prairie Center in Metro Twin Cities

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Seven retail tenants are now open or coming soon at Eden Prairie Center in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie.

PRVDR, now open, is located on the lower level of Center Court near Niko Niko. Totaling 1,300 square feet, the locally owned boutique is one of two locations in Minnesota that offers men’s fashion apparel, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and sneakers.

Umi’s for Men, expected to open in late October, will offer men’s fashion in a 1,409-square-foot store on the upper level near Auntie Anne’s.

Opening later this year, Wings Credit Union will occupy 3,800 square feet on the upper level near Target. The nonprofit institution is Minnesota’s largest credit union.

Reborn Salon features a new expansion. The 2,361-square-foot salon, located on the upper level near Visionworks, is owned and operated by local stylist Bella Roberts.

Phenix Salon Suites, now open, offers salon suites, development tools and education to support independent beauty professionals operating their own businesses. The 6,244-square-foot salon features 35 suites on the lower level near Gyu Mai Japanese BBQ. The location marks the sixth in Minnesota.

Also now open is the U.S. Army Career Center. The 1,178-square-foot service center is located on the upper level near Kohl’s.

Now open seasonally, Spirit Halloween occupies 6,567 square feet on the upper level near Kohl’s.

Eden Prairie Center is a 1.4 million-square-foot, two-level retail property managed by JLL.