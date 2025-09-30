Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMidwestMinnesotaRetail

Seven Retail Tenants Ink Leases at 1.4 MSF Eden Prairie Center in Metro Twin Cities

by Kristin Harlow

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Seven retail tenants are now open or coming soon at Eden Prairie Center in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie.

PRVDR, now open, is located on the lower level of Center Court near Niko Niko. Totaling 1,300 square feet, the locally owned boutique is one of two locations in Minnesota that offers men’s fashion apparel, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and sneakers.

Umi’s for Men, expected to open in late October, will offer men’s fashion in a 1,409-square-foot store on the upper level near Auntie Anne’s.

Opening later this year, Wings Credit Union will occupy 3,800 square feet on the upper level near Target. The nonprofit institution is Minnesota’s largest credit union.

Reborn Salon features a new expansion. The 2,361-square-foot salon, located on the upper level near Visionworks, is owned and operated by local stylist Bella Roberts.

Phenix Salon Suites, now open, offers salon suites, development tools and education to support independent beauty professionals operating their own businesses. The 6,244-square-foot salon features 35 suites on the lower level near Gyu Mai Japanese BBQ. The location marks the sixth in Minnesota.

Also now open is the U.S. Army Career Center. The 1,178-square-foot service center is located on the upper level near Kohl’s.

Now open seasonally, Spirit Halloween occupies 6,567 square feet on the upper level near Kohl’s.

Eden Prairie Center is a 1.4 million-square-foot, two-level retail property managed by JLL.

You may also like

Boulder Group Brokers $4.8M Sale of Slumberland Furniture-Occupied...

New Phase of Recovery Supportive Housing Development Opens...

InterFace Panel: Houston Retail, Mixed-Use Developers Face All...

Partners Negotiates 50,995 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest...

Colliers Negotiates 26,847 SF Industrial Sublease in North...

SRS Brokers $7M Sale of New Store in...

Fun City Adventure Park to Open 40,500 SF...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $2.7M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied...

City Council Approves New Chicago Fire FC Stadium