Seven Retail Tenants Join 216,500 SF Work/Shop Mixed-Use Development in North Dallas

DALLAS — Seven new tenants have joined the roster at Work/Shop, a 216,500-square-foot mixed-use development in North Dallas. EVO Entertainment Prestonwood debuted at the development in November, and Local Jonny’s, MAI (My Aesthetics Intelligence), Rose Couture Nail Bar and [solidcore] are slated to open later this year. Toast and juice bar Toastique will also open this month and eatery Crisp & Green is now open. Houston-based Triten Real Estate owns Work/Shop, which features 81,500 square feet of retail space in addition to 135,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of green space.