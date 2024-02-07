Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Work-Shop-Dallas
Work/Shop is a mixed-use redevelopment located at 5455 Belt Line Road in North Dallas that overlooks Prestonwood Country Club.
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Seven Retail Tenants Join 216,500 SF Work/Shop Mixed-Use Development in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Seven new tenants have joined the roster at Work/Shop, a 216,500-square-foot mixed-use development in North Dallas. EVO Entertainment Prestonwood debuted at the development in November, and Local Jonny’s, MAI (My Aesthetics Intelligence), Rose Couture Nail Bar and [solidcore] are slated to open later this year. Toast and juice bar Toastique will also open this month and eatery Crisp & Green is now open. Houston-based Triten Real Estate owns Work/Shop, which features 81,500 square feet of retail space in addition to 135,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of green space.

You may also like

Primark to Open 30,000 SF Store at Mall...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Strip...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 167,120 SF Industrial Lease...

Triten Real Estate Completes 130,755 SF Industrial Project...

Game Time to Open 69,105 SF Entertainment Center...

Freedom Furniture & Design Signs 15,340 SF Lease...

Freudenheim Partners Arranges $7.3M Sale of Metro Boston...

Alamo Group, Covenant Real Estate Buy 120,169 SF...

Big V Property Group, Equity Street Capital Acquire...