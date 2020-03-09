REBusinessOnline

SevenSeas Holdings Buys 296-Unit Terraces on the Parkway Apartments in Metro Dallas

Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Terraces on the Parkway in Grand Prairie totals 296 units.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — SevenSeas Holdings LLC has acquired Terraces on the Parkway, a 296-unit apartment community in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling stations, fitness center, dog park and a children’s play area. Dougherty Mortgage LLC arranged an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the deal. The loan, which carried a 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, was secured through a partnership with Old Capital Lending.

