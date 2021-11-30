Several Retailers Join Tenant Lineup at Ponce City Market in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward

The restaurants and shops will be located on the first floor of Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall. In total, the new wing adds over 5,000 square feet of space and houses restaurants and retail shops, plus communal seating.

ATLANTA — Several new retailers have joined Ponce City Market, the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Sears Roebuck & Co. building in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. Situated along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, Ponce City Market comprises 259 residential flats, 643,000 square feet of Class A office space and 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurants.

The new retailers include Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken, JJ’s Flower Shop, VIỆTVANA, Spicewalla Storefront and Umbrella Bar. Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken and JJ’s Flower Shop opened on Nov. 29, VIỆTVANA will open next month and Spicewalla Storefront and Umbrella Bar will open early next year.

Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken is a restaurant that serves American-based cuisine and all-natural rotisserie chickens. In November 2020, the restaurant opened its first location in downtown Asheville at The Grove Arcade, a shopping center with dining and retail options. The Ponce City Market location will be its second location.

JJ’s Flower Shop is a boutique flower shop owned by founder and florist Sarah Donjuan. The flower shop first opened at Ponce City Market in 2019, but in a smaller space at the Central Food Hall. The newer location will offer a larger space for the retailer. VIỆTVANA, a Vietnamese restaurant, currently has two locations at 848 Spring St. NW in Midtown Atlanta and 2831 East College Ave. in Avondale Estates.

Spicewalla is a spice company that offers over 250 spices and blends. While Spicewalla’s storefront at Ponce City Market is being built, the spice company will have a pop-up kiosk in The Courtyard at Ponce City Market. Umbrella Bar will serve traditional Korean night market foods, and will feature two counters with seating.

Existing tenants at Ponce City Market includes Anthropologie, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, J. Crew, Modern Mystic Shop, Cobbler Union and Citizen Supply.