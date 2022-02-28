REBusinessOnline

Several Tenants Sign Leases at Glen Town Center in Glenview, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

New tenants include Offix, Chuck Lager America’s Tavern, Poke Burrito and Stretch Zone.

GLENVIEW, ILL. — Several new tenants have signed leases to join the lineup at The Glen Town Center, a shopping center in Glenview, about 20 miles north of Chicago. Offix, a regional coworking and business solutions company, recently signed a 10-year lease for 6,200 square feet for its seventh location. Another recent lease signing was Chuck Lager America’s Tavern, which is owned by Fabio Vivani who appeared on the show “Top Chef.” Also joining the center will be Stretch Zone, a national boutique fitness company with over 40 locations nationwide. Poke Burrito, a local Asian restaurant, will open its sixth location in 1,800 square feet. Last year, Perfect Wedding opened its first location at the center, and in January, Eggspresso breakfast and brunch restaurant opened. SVN Chicago Commercial is the leasing agent for the property.

